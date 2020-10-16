10 Most Popular TV Shows And Films On Netflix Right Now

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny is on top of Netflix India’s public ranking system this Friday. The film released last week with not so great reviews.
The documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires, that ran into controversy, is now on rank two.
The Haunting of Bly Manor, which has gotten good reviews, is on rank three.
A new addition to the trending list is BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY, the documentary on the Korean girl band of the same name.
10
'365 Days'
9
'Hubie Halloween'
8
'Enola Holmes'
7
'Friends'
6
'BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY'
5
'Serious Men'
4
'Emily in Paris'
3
'The Haunting of Bly Manor'
2
'Bad Boy Billionaires'
1
'Ginny Weds Sunny'
