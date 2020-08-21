Netflix issued an apology on Thursday for its marketing of “Cuties,” a French film that has been criticized as sexualizing underage girls.

The film, a coming-of-age movie by French-Senegalese filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, won an award for directing at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be released internationally by Netflix on Sept. 9.

Focusing on an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who becomes invested in a risqué dance crew as a means of escaping a strict, religious home life, the film was described by The Hollywood Reporter as establishing a “critical view of a culture that steers impressionable young girls toward the hyper-sexualization of their bodies.” It has received both positive and negative reviews, with praise given to its acting and criticism of its plot and pacing, and in interviews, Doucouré has explained that her intent was to investigate the idea of femininity and criticize the effect that sexualized social media imagery can have on children.

The film, however, has sparked outcry across social media after its promotional materials were released Tuesday, with numerous voices criticizing the film’s poster and its description on the streaming service: “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”

It is so revealing that the first major @netflix original to centre young Black girls hinges on explicitly sexualising 11 year old children. Whether it’s acting or music, a sexualised image is too often the price of mainstream success for Black women & girls. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/18ItsgIZLb — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) August 20, 2020

So the pre-teen twerking show "Cuties" on Netflix... that's for pedophiles, right?



Because what normal human would want to watch that? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2020

Because @netflix is promoting and streaming the movie "Cuties", I have cancelled my account.



This is disgusting. Exploiting and normalizing child sexuality is heinous and must not be tolerated.



This movie should be removed, people fired, and lessons learned.#CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/uNvZxOswWv — Jared Harfield (@JaredHarfield) August 20, 2020

Netflix announced on Thursday that the company was “deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork,” arguing that it did not represent the movie’s intent. The film received a new poster and an updated description that says: “Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

#NetflixPedofilia #netflix changed the photo from #cuties. And REWROTE the description. How the FUCK did they think the first one was okay in the first place?



I'm the not the SOCIAL JUST cancel type but SOMEONE in Netflix HIGHER UPS approved of the image and description... pic.twitter.com/FWv8wfOFaH — Lost Chaos💎 (@LostChaosTv) August 20, 2020

In the aftermath of Netflix’s apology, others pointed out that the company’s marketing was to blame, since the original French release of the film ― known as “Mignonnes,” which roughly correlates with the English title ― received a very different poster, with nary a twerk in sight. They argued that the film was being taken out of context and that its promotion had been inappropriate.

Ok so the Netflix Cuties movie.



I did some research and the director is a French Senegalese Black woman who is pulls from her own experiences as an immigrant and comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls.



But look at the original poster vs the Netflix one pic.twitter.com/JVbaa5iueG — 🤔•°{Miggs...?} (@miggsboson) August 20, 2020

It’s an award winning movie by award winning and acclaimed director Maimouna Doucouré. She grew up in a polygamous Muslim household, like the main character. pic.twitter.com/YxnvArAxAL — Fred Martin (@fred_connection) August 20, 2020

Netflix apologized for their marketing fiasco and the misrepresentation of the film. But look at the replies, it seems it’s already too late. They fucked up big time and I’m afraid they killed the movie in the US market. What the hell were they thinking?! https://t.co/bLmNWNPMrR https://t.co/SCcIkLahJO — Fred Martin (@fred_connection) August 20, 2020

British columnist and director Daniellé Scott-Haughton, who often writes about race, agreed with this interpretation. She denounced those with knee-jerk reactions who would “rather jeopardize the livelihood of a Black woman than [do] a little research” and shared a video of Doucouré explaining her intentions with the film.