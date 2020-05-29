Netflix's Blood & Water Is A Teen Drama For People Who Don't Usually Like Teen Dramas

Make the most of your time in lockdown with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

Blood & Water only hit Netflix last week, and if you haven’t managed to catch it yet, you might be wondering what all the fuss is about.

So, if you’re at a loose end this weekend (then again, aren’t we all?), here’s why we’d recommend it as your next binge watch...

Netflix

In a nutshell...

After crossing paths at a party, Cape Town teenager Puleng sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is actually her sister, who was abducted at birth.

Think of it as...

A teen drama with a meaningful mystery.

Who is in it?

Blood & Water might be Netflix’s second-only African original commission, but it boasts a seriously talented, up and coming South African cast.

Ama Qamata plays 16-year-old Puleng, who engineers her transfer to a prestigious inner-city school to investigate the cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.

Khosi Ngema plays Fikile, a star pupil who Puleng suspects of being her sister Phumele. Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Greteli Fincham star as Fikile’s friends KB, Chris and Reece.

Natasha Thahane and Mekaila Mathys take on the roles of Fikile’s adversaries, Wendy and Tahira, while Dillon Windvogel plays Wade, the son of the school’s headteacher.

Gail Mabalane and Getmore Sithole appear as Puleng and Phumele’s parents Thandeka and Julius.

Netflix The show has a young, talented cast

What we liked about it...

The tag “teen drama” can often instantly turn some off, but as shows like Sex Education and Riverdale have proved, if you’re able to offer something with an original premise that extends beyond the usual relationship melodrama, you can capture more people’s imagination than just your intended audience.

Blood & Water is another example of that, tackling some pretty hard-hitting, real-life issues like human trafficking, which is central to estranged sisters Puleng and Phumele’s story.

What’s more, at six episodes, Blood & Water is a lot less of a commitment than some other recent Netflix hits, which is a welcome change.

What we didn’t like about it...

Without giving too much away, it has been noted that the finale doesn’t necessarily tie up all the loose ends in the story – although we’re hoping that means a second series is on the cards.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm whether that’s the case, but there’s definitely a lot more to explore, and with it making such an impact on its top 10, Netflix would be fools not to renew it.

Watch the trailer

So where can I watch Blood & Water?