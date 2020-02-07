Netflix Just Gave You A Way To Disable One Of Its Most Hated 'Features'

Netflix has finally caved on one of its most criticized features: the previews that automatically play while browsing for something to watch.

And they’ve made the process pretty painless, too.

Just sign in to your Netflix account from a web browser, click on “manage profiles” and then choose the profile you want to update. Deselect “autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” and you’re set.

While you’re there, you can also stop another form of autoplay. When one episode of a show ends, Netflix will automatically play the next one. Deselecting “autoplay next episode in a series on all devices” will put an end to that.

Twitter users savored the long-awaited victory over autoplay: