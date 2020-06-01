How Nepal's New Map Bill Could Impact Ties With India: Former Diplomat Explains

Even as India continues to have a border stand-off with China, another upset neighbour, Nepal, is moving ahead with a constitutional amendment bill to change the country’s map.

The government of Nepal on Sunday tabled the bill to approve a new map which shows areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura—some of which also features on India’s map—as part of its territory.

India has rejected the map, which was released by Nepal on 20 May. In a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that the “revision is a unilateral act and it is not based on historical facts and evidences”. “Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by us,” he added.

Nepal has also been upset over a new road inaugurated by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on 8 May which connects Dharchula and Lipulekh, The Indian Express reported. India had rejected Kathmandu’s protest over the construction of the road, saying that it “lies completely within the territory of India”.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said the country is in constant touch with India over the map row. “Date and modality of informal talks are not fixed yet, but we are in constant touch with the Indian side… We want to resolve the issue through diplomatic means,” The Print quoted him as saying at a parliamentary committee.

HuffPost India spoke to Rakesh Sood, who served as Indian Ambassador to Nepal from 2008 to 2011, over email about the way ahead for India-Nepal relations and what he thinks about reports that suggest Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is using this issue to distract from his government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis.

If the bill to grant constitutional guarantee to the new map is passed by the Nepal Parliament, how will it affect Delhi’s bilateral relations with Kathmandu?

If the Nepal Parliament passes the constitutional amendment bill, I am afraid it will make it more difficult to resolve matters, either now or in the future. Therefore I do hope that saner thought will prevail and both countries take steps towards dialogue and engagement instead of indulging in rhetoric and brinkmanship.

Do you think the statement by the Indian army chief that Nepal’s objections are “at the behest of someone else” has worsened the situation? Nepal’s Defence minister Ishwor Pokhrel reacted strongly to the statement.

I think that Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane’s statement was insensitive. The Nepal Army showed maturity by not responding. Nepal’s Defence Minister Pokhrel’s reaction is unhelpful unless he wants to damage the relations between the two institutions.

(Ed—Naravane had said that Nepal’s objections to the new road in Uttarakhand were “at the behest of someone else”, alluding to China. Nepal Defence minister Ishwor Pokhrel responded that it was an “insulting statement made by ignoring Nepal’s history, our social characteristics and freedom”.)

Pokhrel said Nepal has been seeking talks on the border issue since November last year, when India published a revised political map. Why has India been dragging its feet on talks with Nepal?

I do think that India should have engaged in talks. It is also possible that the delay was not intentional but coincidental because the Indian Ambassador Manjeev Puri was retiring at the end of December and his successor only got to Kathmandu after two months. Further, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was retiring at the end of January. Nevertheless, even with these changes, I do think that at least a telephone conversation or a video conference could have taken place.