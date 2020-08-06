NEP 2020: All Official Languages Are Forms Of Domination; English Is An Equidistant Solution

AFP via Getty Images Representative image.

The National Education Policy 2020 has revived an old debate on medium of instruction, especially in primary schools: What role should English have in our education system? But like all ex-colonies, this question is unlikely to go away anytime soon. It is worth noting though, that there are actually very few public proponents of English as the medium of instruction for primary school children. The only exceptions are perhaps some Dalit public intellectuals. In contrast, there are many individuals and organisations that speak for and demand vernacular, officially recognised state languages or mother tongues, to be recognised as the medium of instruction at the primary school level. This is especially so in schools supported or run by state governments. In this situation with so many mother tongue lovers and supporters, it is as though there is the ghost of the English language that mysteriously works its powers and succeeds in not just becoming the language of instruction in high and low income private schools and institutes of learning, but also the language of power and privilege against which the majority of the communities in India have to perpetually fight.

There is no denying that English owes its position as the language of power to colonialism. But it is also true that many of those who speak for the mother tongue are comfortable in English, making them integral to that power structure. So, we need to ask ourselves honestly who these proponents of vernacular medium are. Do they send their own kids to non-English medium schools? What opportunities do they promise for those who are to study in non-English medium? At the core of the argument for vernacular/mother tongue I find an issue of elitism. It is as though only a certain section of the population in India will be allowed to move ahead in life by learning English — even if the elite were to study in a vernacular language, because of their social capital, they would go ahead in life so they can escape this dynamic of medium of English versus vernacular medium. In contrast, the majority of the population will be enticed to study in local languages through calls of nationalism or patriotic fervour without much opportunity for higher studies or employment, thereby limiting social mobility for this majority.

How does one make sense of the language debate? What does it mean to think through the language debate from that position?

What if we were to think from the position of the oppressed section of society; oppressed not just economically but also socially, culturally and linguistically? How does one make sense of the language debate? What does it mean to think through the language debate from that position? First, mother tongue as referred to in official/policy decisions should not be equated with the state, or officially recognised language of the region. In that sense, learning in the state language or the officially recognised local language, which we may call dominant language, may be as alienating for the child of a dominated language speaker as learning in English or any other alien language. If it is equally alien, then one may as well choose the language, i.e. English that is going to give more dividends in future. In addition, it is possible that there may be a social, cultural gap between the dominant language speakers and the dominated language speakers. So, continuing with the language of the dominant group in the form of either the state language or the officially recognised local language helps perpetuate this social tension. Learning in a language such as English helps to circumvent this power relationship. Second, it is true that a lot of the people who support instruction in mother tongue at the school level may not send their own children to such schools. Instead, it is most likely that their children go to English medium private schools. Even if they go to schools where the medium of instruction is the state language, these are elite, exclusive schools. And as such, they would have easy access to English language books and other educational materials at home and in their environment.

BSIP via Getty Images