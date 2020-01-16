Single Tweet Sees Orders Flood In To Bookshop That Had Been 'Struggling To Pay Bills'

Matthew Ashton via Getty Images The Petersfield Bookshop owner John Westwood

A bookshop owner left wondering how he would pay the bills this month has been overwhelmed with orders, after a single tweet unleashed an outpouring of support. John Westwood runs The Petersfield Bookshop in Hampshire, specialising in antique and second-hand books. But a disturbingly quiet January saw barely any customers come through the door, prompting one of John’s staff to turn to Twitter to tout for business.

...Tumbleweed...



Not a single book sold today...



£0.00...



We think think this maybe the first time ever...



We know its miserable out but if you'd like to help us out please find our Abebooks offering below, all at 25% off at the moment.... pic.twitter.com/Cn5uhYWw88 — Petersfield Bookshop (@The_PBS) January 14, 2020

The appeal was spotted by fantasy author Neil Gaiman, who shared it with his 2.8m followers – prompting an avalanche of orders from book-lovers all over the world. “It has been absolutely overwhelming,” John told HuffPost UK. “I don’t really do social media, I don’t know how it all works, so one of my staff sent out the tweet. We got one order for £15 at first, which we thought was a decent response to one tweet. “Then they started to roll in. We had someone call from Inverness, telling us they wanted to spend £10 on any book – they didn’t care what, they just wanted to support us. “Then we had a guy come in who told us he lived locally but had never visited before. His friend in San Francisco saw the tweet and told him he had to go in and buy something.”

In these dark days it's wonderful to see Twitter doing something good! https://t.co/g0YNPkRsG2 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 16, 2020