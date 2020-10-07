Negative Opinion Of China Soars In 14 Countries: Pew Survey

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping at a demonstration zone for green food production in Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 22, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Unfavourable views toward China have soared in the past year in the United States and many other advanced economies, a survey of 14 countries conducted by the US-based Pew Research Center showed on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted from 10 June to 3 August, found that a majority in each of the countries polled had an unfavorable opinion of China. In all, 14,276 adults were polled by telephone.

In Australia, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States, South Korea, Spain and Canada, negative views reached their highest points since Pew began polling on the topic more than a decade ago.

The findings come against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China, and US President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election on 3 November, a campaign in which China has been a major foreign policy issue.

The Pew report said that across the nations surveyed, a median of 61 percent of respondents said China had done a bad job dealing with the outbreak, while 37 percent believed it had done a good job.

Only the United States received a more negative evaluation from those surveyed, with a median of 84 percent saying it had handled the outbreak poorly.