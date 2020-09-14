NEET: Suriya Slams ‘Manuneethi Tests’, Madras HC Judge Wants Contempt Proceedings Against Him

Official Facebook page Suriya on NEET

UPDATE:Six former judges of the Madras High Court have written to the Chief Justice of the High Court asking him not to take cognisance of a judge’s complaint asking for contempt proceedings against actor Suriya. The former judges cited Justice SM Subramaniam’s construction of the actor’s statement as “slightly off the mark”. Madras HC judge SM Subramaniam had written to the High Court Chief Justice seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Suriya after his statement on Sunday called holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) ‘unfair’ to students. Suriya had released his statement on NEET after three medical aspirants registered for the exam died by suicide on Saturday. A woman and two men, aged between 19 and 21, were from Madurai, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts. In his statement, the actor said it pained him to see students forced to write such ‘manuneethi tests’ in a pandemic. Suriya said, “With the fear of life due to corona scare, court which dispenses justice via video-conferencing orders students to fearlessly go and take exams,” NDTV quoted. Justice Subramaniam said, “The Statement reveals that the Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While- so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear,” NDTV quoted.

My heart goes out to the three families..! Can't imagine their pain..!! pic.twitter.com/weLEuMwdWL — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 13, 2020

NDTV’s Sam Daniel Stalin reported that in translating the actor’s statement from Tamil to English, the judge’s version had new words like “morale” and “while -so” which were not in the actor’s statement. “The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon’ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape,” Justice Subramaniam wrote in his letter. In their letter, the former HC judges also pointed to the difference in the wording of the statement as quoted by Justice Subramaniam and urged the HC Chief Justice “to leave the matter” so that “the court is rid of any unnecessary controversies”.

6 former judges say drop idea of contempt case against @Suriya_offl . They ask the court to be magnanimous and take cognisance of all the work for education the actor has done through his trust. @ pic.twitter.com/nPhlcRkXPJ — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) September 14, 2020