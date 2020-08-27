NEET-JEE: Education Minister Says Students Want Exams To Be Conducted

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Union Cabinet Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addresses media during a press conference on the New Education Policy 2020 on July 29, 2020.

NEW DELHI — Over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

The minister’s comments come against the backdrop of a growing chorus for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of spike in Covid-19 cases.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over 7 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded NEET admit cards. This shows that students want the exams be held at any cost,” Pokhriyal said.

“We have received mails from students and parents who are in favour of holding exams as they have been preparing for the exams from at least two three years,” he added.