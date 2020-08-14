SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Actress Rhea Chakraborty leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being questioned in Mumbai on August 7, 2020.

Women technicians from the Indian film industry have sent a letter to the National Commission for Women, urging it to take “suo moto cognisance of online abuse, and unfair media trial of Rhea Chakraborty”.

The letter has been signed by Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga, Pooja Gupta, Taranjeet Kaur, Urmi Juvekar, Bina Paul and Miriam Joseph among others.

The letter said that the signatories strongly support a free and fair investigation by the CBI into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but that the intention is “vitiated and defeated by the current atmosphere of threats, abuse and a virulent media trial”.

They said that the media and internet trolls pose a “clear and present threat” to Chakraborty and women in general because the views expressed do not limit themselves to facts and go so far as to make threats of sexual and physical violence.