NCW Says 'No Data' On Love Jihad After Chief Rekha Sharma Discusses 'Rising Cases'

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in response to an RTI application, has said that it maintains no specific data on ‘love jihad’ cases, just about a month after the commission tweeted that its chairperson Rekha Sharma discussed issues including a “rise in love jihad cases” with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Ashoka University professor Aniket Aga, who shared NCW’s response to the RTI on Twitter, told HuffPost India over e-mail that he filed the RTI on 23 October 2020.

“The NCW is a statutory body and the Governor is a constitutional position. When Rekha Sharma officially met Bhagat Singh Koshyari on 20 October, she discussed ‘rise in love jihad cases’ in Maharashtra, among other issues. If the NCW now claims that it has no data on love jihad cases, on what basis did its Chairperson make the claim?” he said.