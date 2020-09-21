NCB To Summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta In Drugs Case

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file photo of Sara Ali Khan.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will issue summons to Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta this week for probe into a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week,” NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The report quoted officials as saying that they were named by Rhea Chakraborty during questioning before her arrest. Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on 8 September and her bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court on 11 September.

Rakul Preet Singh last week moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty case. Chakraborty

She said leaks to the media need to be investigated as “someone’s reputation is totally destroyed by it”.

The high court issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor’s petition.

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Hingorani further said his client came to know about her being named in the case from “breaking news” on TV channels which said that she, along with actor Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta, has been named by Chakraborty as individuals who take drugs.