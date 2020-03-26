Man In Kolkata's Nayabad Tests Positive For COVID-19; Mamata Warns Of Action For Harassment Of Health Workers

NurPhoto via Getty Images A Hand rickshaw pullers wearing a protective mask taking towards his Mobile phone on a deserted road during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kolkata on March 25, 2020. More than one billion Indians went into lockdown on March 25, leaving a third of the planet now under orders to stay at home, as the United States vowed to spend $2 trillion to counter the economic harm of the coronavirus. (Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Even as the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal asked the Centre for a Rs 1,500 crore package to cope with the coronavirus outbreak un the state, a 66-year-old man in the Nayabad area of Kolkata tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 10 patients in the state who had tested positive for the virus, and one of them died earlier this week Anandbazar.com reported that the man had been admitted in a private hospital since 23 March, and right now he is in the ICU. His swab test report from the the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) in Beliaghata, showed he tested positive for COVID-19. The report said that while he has no travel history, doctors suspect that he got infected when he attended a wedding in Medinipur. Mamata wants citizens to stop ostracising health workers Doctors, health workers and those in the service industry — who are still stepping out for work — have faced bias across the nation, with harassment from neigbours and landlords. Banerjee said on Wednesday that such people should not be ostracised and their safety should be ensured. The Telegraph quoted her as saying, “They are fighting to prevent the spread of the virus and it is our responsibility to ensure proper security for them.” She also warned of stern action against those who harassed health workers and doctors.