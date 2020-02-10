Natalie Portman Drags Oscars With Cape Embroidered With Snubbed Female Directors

On Sunday, the actor rocked a custom embroidered cape by Dior featuring the names of female directors snubbed at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Natalie Portman has continued her crusade of calling out Hollywood for not recognizing women, wearing a cheeky outfit to address the controversy at the Oscars.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars . Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Despite there being a plethora of female-helmed projects in the last year ― Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim” and more ― the Best Director category this year consisted only of men. The nominees included Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” and Todd Phillips for “Joker.”

Portman has long been an ardent supporter of women in film. She made headlines in 2018 during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards when she called out the all-male nominees in the Best Director category that year.

While standing alongside co-presenter Ron Howard, Portman quipped, “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Prior to that, in 2015, Portman also reportedly refused to sign on to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, “On The Basis of Sex,” until it had a female director. Portman ultimately dropped out of the film, despite a woman ― Mimi Leder ― eventually taking the helm. The role of Ginsburg was ultimately played by Felicity Jones.