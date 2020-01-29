Anti-CAA Voices Rising Within BJP As Nationwide Protests Continue

Narayan Tripathi/Facebook BJP MLA from Maihar Narayan Tripathi in a file photo.

While the upper echelons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) show no sign of backing down from its stand on the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), there have been some voices against it within the party. On Tuesday, Narayan Tripathi, BJP MLA from Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, became the latest to go against the party line, saying that the push for CAA had created civil war-like situations in the state. Hindustan Times quoted Tripathi as saying, “There is civil war-like situation in every street, which is fatal for our country. We cannot imagine development in civil war-like situation. I opposed it (CAA) when I became aware of such a situation. Not only in my constituency Maihar, but similar situation prevails in other places.

Widespread protests have taken place across India since the CAA became a law on December 11. The protests have constantly questioned the constitutionality of the law which promises citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh if they came to India before December 31, 2014, leaving out Muslims. “We should either run the country according to the Constitution or the BJP should come up with one of its own and tear and throw away B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution which says all the people, irrespective of religion, will live together. The country cannot be divided on the basis of religion,” Tripathi said. HuffPost India has reached out to Tripathi and will update this article if he responds. Tripathi isn’t the first BJP leader to speak out about the problems with the CAA and how the Narendra Modi government is dealing with the protests. Chandra Kumar Bose, the nephew of Subhash Chandra Bose and vice-president of BJP’s West Bengal unit, has also been questioning why Muslims have been excluded. Speaking to HuffPost India over the phone on Wednesday, Bose reiterated his point. “The law speaks of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists but there is no mention of the minority Muslims. They are very much a part of our country. If it’s an inclusive law, why mention any religion at all? Either you remove religion or you need to be transparent.” Bose, however, was quick to add that he does support the CAA.

But the CAA in its current form, he said, was only providing fodder to the opposition. “India is definitely a secular, inclusive state, we cannot really go against the Constitution of India. Either you change the Constitution or follow it to the letter.

I support the CAA in principle, but my suggestion was to please make these modifications.” Bose said the BJP must listen to the people and that the “Hindu-Muslim discrimination must stop”.

The impression people are getting that this is for polarisation. You cannot polarise people for votes. It is a big danger