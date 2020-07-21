Coronavirus: Why Govt Has Warned Against Using N95 Masks With Valves

In a letter to all states and union territories, the health ministry has warned against the use of N95 masks with valved respirators by people. Rajiv Garg, the director general of health services, said it has been observed that that N95 masks, particularly ones with valved respirators were being inappropriately used by the public and health workers.

The Directorate General Of Health Services said the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus because it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.

“In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N95 masks,” Garg said in the letter.

While the masks filter in air that the user inhales, the valves help release exhaled air back into the environment, CNBCTV18 pointed out. The report said that the valved masks would protect the user but could potentially end up harming others near them when the masks are used to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Garg also referred to an earlier advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth available on the health ministry website.