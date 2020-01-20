Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi Court Convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others

- via Getty Images Indian police officials escort Brajesh Thakur, accused of the Muzzaffarpur Shelter home case, in a court in Muzzaffarpur in Bihar on August 8, 2018.

NEW DELHI — A Delhi court on Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape.