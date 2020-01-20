Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi Court Convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others

NEW DELHI — A Delhi court on Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape.
The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People’s Party (BPP).
The court acquitted one of the accused. It fixed January 28 to hear arguments on quantum of sentence.
The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018.