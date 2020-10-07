Mumbai Suburb On Top 40 Of The World's Coolest Neighbourhoods In 2020

A trendy – not to mention, friendly – district in Barcelona, Spain, has been crowned 2020′s coolest neighbourhood by Time Out. And a certain Mumbai suburb has also made it to the list.

Esquerra de l’Eixample bagged the top spot based on its tight-knit community, great local businesses and LGBTQ+-friendly culture.

For this year’s list, Time Out based its chart on the usual factors – a neighbourhood’s atmosphere, the food and drink, nightlife and independent culture on offer – but the pandemic has meant there’s been a new factor to consider: a neighbourhood’s community spirit.

“In Barcelona, as in many cities, people are living much more locally,” said Maria José Gómez, editor of Time Out Barcelona. “The life of the city has moved from the centre to the neighbourhoods, and the Esquerra de l’Eixample is a perfect example: its community feels closer than ever, having rediscovered the area’s courtyards and used the power of entertainment and culture to keep spirits alive through lockdown.

“Now life in the neighbourhood seems more intense and vibrant, with the bars, restaurants and terraces (safely) buzzing.”

During lockdown, locals in Esquerra de l’Eixample gathered together en masse for pop-up Hidrogel Sessions, where residents held dance parties from their balconies in fancy dress to keep community spirit up. Meanwhile, a local support network was created to help the vulnerable, and Ada Parellada from the well-known Semproniana restaurant started cooking for health workers.