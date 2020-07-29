Mumbai Sero Survey Results Will Help Learn More About Herd Immunity: BMC

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A doctor of Indian Council of Medical Research take blood samples to conduct a population-based 'sero survey' in select districts of the country with an aim to monitor the trend in the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes the Covid -19 disease at Dharavi slums, on May 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

MUMBAI — A sero-surveillance study done in Mumbai has revealed that 57% of slum population and 16% of non-slum residents in three civic wards had developed antibodies, indicating many people would already be affected by COVID-19 than the official tally suggests. The sero-surveillance started on June 3 and 6,936 samples out of an estimated 8,870 were collected from slum and non-slum population of three civic wards - R-North, M-West and F-North - in the first half of July. It showed high proportion of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the city. The study revealed that 57% of slum population and 16% of non-slum residents in these civic wards had developed antibodies, the BMC said on Tuesday. “These results will be valuable to learn more about herd immunity,” stated a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. The civic body is going to conduct another survey that will provide information about infection spread and throw light on herd immunity as well, it said.

The Serological Surveillance for SARS-CoV2 infection was jointly commissioned by NITI Aayog, the BMC and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). A serological survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. The study found high proportion of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in the city. The civic authorities claimed the sero surveillance result indicates that “asymptomatic infections are likely to be a high proportion of all infections”. “Although prevalence in women was marginally higher than men, age-wise prevalence in the population was comparable in these wards,” the BMC said. The BMC claimed that higher prevalence in slums could be possibly due to population density and shared common facilities like toilets and water points, the release said. The civic body further claimed that although it is still unclear what level of prevalence leads to herd immunity, findings indicate that at least in slums this could be attained sooner than later, if the immunity exists and persists in a significant proportion of the population.