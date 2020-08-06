Mumbai: IMD Warns Of Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, South Mumbai Areas Waterlogged

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images Commuters make their way through a flooded road in Mumbai on August 4, 2020.

The rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas of Mumbai, according to officials, a day after the city received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours.

However, some areas in south Mumbai, which witnessed a record rain on Wednesday, were still water-logged, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in next 24 hours.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period, IMD Mumbai centre’s deputy director general KS Hosalikar said, according to PTI. “Rains have reduced since night, but Colaba has been setting up another record for August rainfall,” he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs with high tide at 1.51 pm.