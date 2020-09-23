Mumbai: Water-Logging In Several Parts, Covid Hospital Flooded After Heavy Rain

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images People wade through a flooded street in Mumbai on September 23, 2020.

Mumbai received one of the highest showers of this monsoon season in the last 24 hours, leading to water-logging in several parts of the city.

“Mumbai received one of the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours,” India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar was quoted as saying by PTI. More rain is likely on Wednesday, he added.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) received 286.4 mm showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, an IMD official told PTI.

“Today’s rainfall of 286.4 mm is the fourth highest between 1974 and 2020,” the official said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday and warned of very heavy rains, according to The Indian Express.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted a list of areas which have witnessed water-logging and said that all wards are working to resolve the issue.