Power Restored In Parts Of Mumbai, Including Railways And Hospitals, After Massive Outage

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images Representative image of Mumbai.

Update: NDTV reports that power has been restored in several parts of Mumbai, in phases. Energy minister Nitin Raut said power was being restored to Railways and hospitals.

Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like Hospitals are also being restored. pic.twitter.com/yIul8TLUS5 — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

A massive power outage in Mumbai, because of a grid failure, brought the city to a halt with most parts of the city having no power. However Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the power will come back in some time. ANI quoted Raut as saying, “Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes.”

Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut pic.twitter.com/SWx037agzj — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Hindustan Times reported that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Adani Electricity, took to Twitter and said, “There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded.” “AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused,” it said in a statement.

There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, (1/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

No electricity meant, local trains, Mumbai’s lifeline, had to be suspended. Announcements were made that local trains services were suspended. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded because of this. Services in Central and Western line were suspended. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said that electricity will be back in 45 minutes to 1 hour.

#WATCH Public announcement about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at #Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure



BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/YZGLM4ktL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020