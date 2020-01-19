Mumbai Marathon Shocker : One Died, 7 Suffers Heart Attack

The hospital PRO told ANI that 64-year-old Gajanan Maljalkar died of cardiac arrest while running the Mumbai Marathon today morning. He was declared brought dead. Total 7 people suffered heart attack during the run today.

A person today died and nine others collapsed after suffering a heart attack while running the Mumbai Marathon 2020 on Sunday. They are presently under treatment at the Bombay hospital.

Dr Atul S of the Bombay Hospital told HuffPost India that Maljalkar, running in the category of senior citizens was suffering from diabetes and hypertension got collapsed after running 4kms. He also informed that majority of the people who were brought for treatment at the hospital were suffering for other ailments like obesity and diabetes and needed expert care to prepare for the marathon.

Two more people were admitted to the hospital after they suffered a heart attack. Himanshu Thakkar, 40, is currently undergoing angioplasty while the other one (name not known yet) has been discharged.

The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am. The 10k marathon started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and thousands if runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.

Earlier in November last year, Police inspector Nitin Kakde, a gallantry awardee who was part of anti-terror operations during the 26/11 attacks, died while preparing for this year’s marathon.

Kakade, who was then posted as reader to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), was jogging at Marine Drive when he collapsed in the morning. He was rushed to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission due to cardiac arrest.