The United States Has The Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In The World

The United States hit a grim milestone on Thursday, becoming the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.

The US had more than 82,000 reported cases across all 50 states and US territories, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has now surpassed China’s and Italy’s coronavirus case totals, previously the highest in the world. The next highest case numbers are in Spain, France, Germany and Iran.

At least 3,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 13 people have died. New South Wales has the highest statistic at 1, 405 cases and recorded 186 new cases in the past 24 hours to 8am Friday.



The virus has killed more than 23,500 people worldwide and more than 500,000 are infected.

More than 1,000 people in the US have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, so far. Several countries still have more deaths linked to COVID-19 than the US, including Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France, per the World Health Organisation.