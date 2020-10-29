President Ram Nath Kovid on Wednesday signed an ordinance by the Narendra Modi government to form a new commission to tackle air pollution in the National Capital Region.

This new body, reports said, will replace Environment Pollution Control Authority.

Hindustan Times reported The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region, which will have powers to issue directions to statutory bodies, will coordinate between state governments and the Centre to curb air pollution in the region.

This comes even as the Supreme Court is to hear a please that seeks a ban on stubble burning on Thursday.

NDTV reported that the body will have 18 members and a person appointed by the Narendra Modi government will head it.

The commission will have members from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan will co-ordinate between these states to curb air pollution.

A report in the Business Standard said that it can shut down or prohibit industries that cause air pollution or cut off electricity and water to sources of air pollution.

The report said it will have powers to seize and search polluting sites.