Money, Autonomy, Lockdown Extension: What States Asked Modi During CMs Meeting

In an indication that ongoing national lockdown may not end completely but curbs will be further eased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed “in the fourth”. He asked states to come up with a blueprint May 15 on how to deal with various aspects of the gradual easing of the lockdown. In a video conference with chief ministers of all states, which lasted for nearly six hours, the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown was discussed extensively, according to PTI. Modi said country will have to devise a balanced strategy to revive the economy and deal with COVID-19 with a sharp focus on ensuring that rural areas remain free from the pandemic. The 54-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus is scheduled to end on May 17. “Now the world will be pre-Corona, post-Corona just like the case of the world wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function...We must all plan for the new reality,” Modi said, according to PTI.

What chief ministers said: — According to a Delhi government official, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital. Kejriwal is learnt to have also raised the issue of Delhi receiving only Rs 325 crore as share in the central taxes. The AAP government has been demanding an enhanced share in the central taxes. The government has already demanded from the Centre that all eleven districts of Delhi should not be treated as ‘Red Zone’ so that more economic activities are allowed in the national capital, sources told PTI. The government wants the Red Zone areas to be identified as per the wards and not districts. — Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh pitched for the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, but demanded a carefully crafted exit strategy providing fiscal support to states. In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, continuation of the lockdown was needed, Singh said, adding the decision on designating red, orange/yellow and green zones should be left to the states, which are more cognisant of the ground realities. The exit strategy should consider and focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, which are responsible for real action directly impinging upon the livelihood and social health of the common man, the Punjab chief minister said.

— Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami came out against the resumption of flight and passenger train services till May 31, citing increasing cases of coronavirus.



— Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged Modi to show “specific and concrete direction” on the lockdown, a state government official said. “Show us specific and concrete direction on lockdown, the states will implement the same,” an official statement quoted Thackeray as telling the prime minister. The statement said Thackeray also requested Modi to start local trains in Mumbai for essential services staff working in the city. — Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggested that states should have the “flexibility” in changing lockdown guidelines and allowing public and Metro rail services by following social distancing norms, except in red zones. Pinarayi also suggested that antibody test be conducted on expatriates before they arrive here from various countries. “We are already facing a situation wherein five positive cases were reported from passengers who came to the state in chartered flights last week”, he said. Pinarayi also wanted states to be allowed to operate Industrial and Trade establishments, taking into consideration the ground situation, but with restrictions like social distancing in areas, except containment zones. On the lines of Shramik special trains to take migrant workers back to their states, Pinarayi wanted special trains to bring back Keralites stranded in various states. Kerala also wanted non-stop trains from Mumbai, Ahemedabad, Kolkatta, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to bring back its people stranded due to the lockdown.

— West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the “contradictions” in the Centre’s approach to tackling the outbreak. “On one hand the Centre wants the lockdown to be enforced strictly, and on the other it is resuming train services and reopening land borders,” PTI sources quoted her as having told the meeting. According to officials, Modi said it was essential to make best efforts to ensure that people stay where they were during the lockdown, however, in times like these people wish to go home and therefore, a change in decision had to be made. Banerjee also said Bengal was being “unnecessarily targeted” over its handling of COVID-19, insisting she wanted to fight the pandemic jointly with the Centre, TMC sources told PTI. She demanded that the Centre formulate a “clear strategy” to fight the disease Banerjee suggested that states be allowed to decide on which sectors to open and which to keep shut keeping in mind the situation on the ground. — Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Modi not to resume the passenger train services and said the impact of COVID-19 has been more in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Rao told Modi that resumption of passenger train services at this juncture would lead to movement of people from one destination to another. Nobody knows who is going from where to where. It is not possible to conduct tests on everyone. It is also difficult to put all those who travelled by trains under quarantine. Hence, passengers trains should not be allowed to ply, he said. The chief minister also strongly favoured state governments allowing migrant workers to return to their native places, besides rescheduling the loans of states and raising Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits. Observing that no revenue is being earned in view of the virus spread and consequent lockdown, he said no state was in a position to repay loans.