Modi Leaving Social Media? Twitter Users Have Better Ideas For Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night tweeted that he was considering giving up his social media accounts and sent this supporters into a frenzy.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.

On Tuesday morning, Modi’s tweet had over 43,000 retweets as followers and supporters urged him to not to quit, with ‘No Sir’ and #NoModiNoTwitter trending on Twitter.

Glancing through Modi’s recent tweets, you would be forgiven for missing the the prime minister’s appeal for “peace and harmony” in the capital which witnessed riots that killed at least 46 people last week.

The riots are said to be the worst Delhi has seen since the Anti-Sikh pogrom in 1984. Victims of the violence and opposition politicians have blamed BJP leaders, particularly Kapil Mishra, for instigating it with hate speech.

So, not everyone thought it was a bad idea for Modi to quit social media, which has become a breeding ground for abuse and hate speech.