Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss India’s response to Covid-19 and the path forward.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan were also present at the meeting.

According to a government press release, Modi underlined that the lockdown has yielded positive results, but said that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

“Prime Minister said that the country has seen two lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead,” the release said.

Modi also said that the country must give importance to the economy as well as continue to the fight against Covid-19.

India has a total of 20,835 active Covid-19 cases and 872 deaths have been reported in the country, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Here’s what state governments said about the interaction:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said his government suggested that the lockdown in the state continue beyond May 3 and relaxations allowed in green zones.