'Modi In Denial': International Media Calls Out Govt Over India's Covid Crisis

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in India and the tally crosses the 51-lakh mark, international media is calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what they call his “denial of India’s Covid crisis”.

The Guardian, in its 13 September editorial, said that while the pandemic is not Modi’s fault, he owns his government’s dysfunctional response. The national shutdown, it said, destroyed millions of people’s livelihoods. “Many of the most affected sit on the bottom rungs of Indian society, who were forced with no notice to leave cities for distant villages. Although the national lockdown has been lifted, local versions continue in many states.”

The lockdown, announced on 24 March to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers to their native places from different parts of the country. Some of them walked, others cycled to get to their destinations. There were several reports of migrant workers getting killed while on their way home.

The Modi government, however, told the Parliament this week that it had no record of the number of migrants who died or were injured during the national lockdown. According to data from June compiled by SaveLIFE Foundation, a road safety NGO, nearly 200 migrant workers died in road accidents while returning to their village homes during the lockdown.

The migrants lost their lives while walking, cycling and travelling in trucks and vans in intense heat, as well as in massive crashes involving state-organised buses, it said, blaming speeding and driver fatigue.

The Guardian editorial also said that Modi’s “short-sightedness will cost India dear”. It pointed out that while initially major cities, which have the best hospitals, were hit by the virus, now cases are taking off in rural areas, which have poor medical facilities.

“With tax revenue a fraction of normal levels, regional governments struggle to provide more than symbolic care or relief. This has been exacerbated by the central government’s refusal to send states the money it owes to them. The cash trail is deliberately obscured and Mr Modi should come clean about Covid spending to dispel concerns about corruption.”