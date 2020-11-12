'Modi Buffered From Covid Fallout': Foreign Media On Bihar Election Result

In Bihar, the NDA was back in power on Wednesday with a slender majority as it managed to win 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly. The Opposition Grand Alliance clinched 110, but RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats.

NDA’s win has paved the way for Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP workers on Wednesday, said that the results of the Bihar polls have proved “development will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century”.

Development work, trust, and aspirations and pride of Bihar have won in the state, he said.

Bihar was the first state in India to hold assembly elections since the Covid-19 outbreak. Foreign media also covered the election and looked at what the NDA win means during a pandemic.

The New York Times

It noted that the Bihar election result was a “stunning upset” in an election in which exit polls favoured the opposition parties, and in which Modi “personally campaigned to try to reverse disappointments for his party in recent months”.

“Despite a long stretch of plummeting economic indicators and a sharply rising coronavirus caseload that has put India only behind the United States in total cases, political analysts saw the result as proof that Modi has retained his popularity and can still rely on his Hindu-nationalist base.”