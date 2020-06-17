2 Days After India-China Clash, Modi Says 'Can Give Befitting Reply'

“India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,” PM Narendra Modi said in his first public comments on the clash with China in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The major escalation took place in Galwan area of Ladakh on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two countries in five decades.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important... India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,” Modi said.