Modi's Address To The Nation On Covid-19: Highlights From His Speech

Ahead of festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the nation that lockdown may be over, but the pandemic is not.
India reported 46,790 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to nearly 76 lakh, according to government data updated on Tuesday morning.
This is not time to be careless or to believe that Covid-19 has ended, Modi said and added that “if you step out without a mask, you put yourself and your families at risk”.
He also pointed out that America and countries in Europe have again seen a hike in the number of coronavirus cases. “We should continue to be careful till a vaccine is developed.”
The Prime Minister also said that the government is preparing a plan so that the vaccine is available to all citizens, once developed.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has also appealed to people to not be careless about following Covid-19 safety norms while celebrating festivals. He has urged people to celebrate festivals at home in view of the pandemic.