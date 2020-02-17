NurPhoto via Getty Images File image of Milind Deora.

Almost a week after the Delhi election results, the Congress continues to implode. The recent round of blame game began after the party managed to win zero seats in the assembly election and actually did worse in terms of vote percentage. As Congress leaders celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) win over BJP, others from the party have been hitting back at them. On Monday, senior Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted praise for the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal. “Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years,” he said.

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.



Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

Party leader Ajay Maken slammed Deora’s comment saying, “brother, you want to leave Congress—please do—then propagate half baked facts”.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!



However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR



2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

Congress leader Radhika Khera — who was the candidate from Janakpuri, but lost — also commented on Deora’s tweet. Khera responded to Deora’s tweet, saying she found it “extremely disappointing” that senior Congress leaders are “busy patting AAP’s back” instead of encouraging the party to do better.

As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back!



Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji. https://t.co/v1qp2vzTeq — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) February 16, 2020