Miley Cyrus Reveals Sexist, 'Embarrassing' Way VMAs Director Treated Her

Even though Miley Cyrus is one of the biggest names in the music business, she still faces misogyny within the industry.
The singer, who delivered a jaw-dropping rendition of her new single, “Midnight Sky,” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, spoke with Joe Rogan about the sexist commentary she faced from the event’s production team after she made specific lighting requests prior to her performance.
“I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me,” Cyrus told Rogan on his podcast last week.
“So no key light, no beauty light,” she added. “Beauty light is always used on women. And I said turn the fucking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off. I want this red lighting.”
“They said, ‘OK, OK ― we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ ’cause like, that’s what I want,” she continued.
“And then something that I was doing ― something that I can’t say ― for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this shit and they said, ‘You know you wanted to be treated like a guy and lit like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.’”
Cyrus, who has hosted the VMAs and performed at the award show multiple times, said that the conversation was “embarrassing” for her ― but it unfortunately isn’t out of the ordinary.
When Rogan asked how she puts up with comments like that while she’s trying to execute her artistic vision, Cyrus said that she tries to be firm and kind.
“I am firm about what I want, but in a way that, you know, you might expect someone might say, ‘Man, she was a diva, she was a bitch.’ But it’s again, it’s like ― OK, have The Weeknd come in here and say the same thing,” the singer said, adding that “no one” would ever call Kanye West something like that for “choosing what lighting he wants on a performance.”
“Why am I not getting that I’m like, you know, a creative mastermind, but I’m becoming a bitch?” she said.
But in the end, Cyrus came in like a “Wrecking Ball” and gave a gorgeous performance of her newest single. Watch the full clip of it below: