Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Divorce A Year After They Tied The Knot

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce has been finalized, just over a year after the pair tied the knot. According to court records, the couple’s divorce was made official by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, with irreconcilable differences listed as their reason. It’s also been noted that neither party is seeking spousal support. Miley and Liam married in December 2018 and filed for divorce in August.

KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

In a statement announcing their divorce, a representative for the couple said: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” The pair wed after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating. They kept details of the day private at the time, later releasing pictures and videos of the celebrations. The two first met in 2009, while working together on the film “The Last Song,” and confirmed they were an item a year later.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Liam and Miley at an event in 2011.