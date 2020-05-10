Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Celebrity Life In Coronavirus Pandemic

Miley Cyrus isn’t whining about her experience in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s magazine posted Friday, Cyrus fully admitted that privilege has its perks when you’re holed up.

“My life has been pushed on pause, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like,” she said. “I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people.”

“The “Malibu” singer’s now-on-hiatus “Bright Minded: Live With Miley” show on Instagram Live has become a hit during the pandemic. With its mix of celebrity interviews and issues advocacy related to the outbreak, the former “Hannah Montana” star said she understood the reticence of some famous guests to come on the show.

“I’m sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn’t feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn’t compare,” she told WSJ.

Some celebrities have embarrassed themselves with insensitive remarks about their not-so-dire situations. Ellen DeGeneres compared her self-isolation in her mansion to “being in jail.” The remark was intended to be lighthearted, but she caught serious flak for it because those behind bars have been more vulnerable to catching COVID-19.

Justin Timberlake also took flak for complaining about “24-hour parenting” during his stay-at-home time.