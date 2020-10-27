Mike Pompeo Warns Of China Threat During India Visit, Beijing Hits Back

ADNAN ABIDI via Getty Images US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 26, 2020.

NEW DELHI — The United States and India signed a pact to share sensitive satellite and map data on Tuesday as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threat posed by an increasingly assertive China.

Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, said after talks with their Indian counterparts that the two countries had to work together to confront the threat China posed to security and freedom.

The annual US-India strategic dialogue comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with Indian troops and Chinese forces locked in a standoff along the border.

“Big things are happening as our democracies align to better protect the citizens of our two countries and indeed, of the free world,” Pompeo told reporters after the talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Pompeo said.

The new defence pact — the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation — was a “significant milestone” that would foster cooperation between the militaries of both countries, Esper said at the news conference.

The United States planned to sell more fighter planes and drones to India, Esper added. The pact will give India access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data that is considered vital for targeting of missiles and armed drones.

It would also allow the United States to provide advanced navigational aids and avionics on US-supplied aircraft to India, an Indian defence source said.