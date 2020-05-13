‘Our Dreams Are Dead’: India’s Migrant Workers Just Want A Shot At Survival Now

NEW DELHI — Debasis Parida, an embroiderer in a garment factory, counts the day he stood in the blistering sun for 14 hours to get three kilograms of rations and a packet of salt as one of the hardest and most humiliating of his life.

The 28-year-old fell so sick that he had to go to a hospital and ended up spending Rs. 200 getting treated for dehydration in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It was days before he felt well enough to leave the room that he rents with the six other migrant workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

A native of Odisha, Parida said the cooked food the municipality in the city of Surat was giving migrant workers in his part of town stopped a few weeks after Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on 24 March, leaving him scrounging for food. After cutting out one meal from the day and reducing the portions that he eats, Parida says he always feels hungry.

“I don’t know which is worse. Feeling hungry or waiting in line from six in the morning to eight in the night,” said Parida, speaking to HuffPost India over the phone on Monday.

“There is no way that poor people like us can live on our own terms in this country. We are beaten down at every turn. All we want now is a chance to survive,” he said.

Parida used to earn a monthly salary of Rs.12,000 as an embroiderer in Surat, a city famous for its diamond-cutting and textiles trade. But the factory he works in was suffering losses even before the lockdown, and his last payment before everything came to a standstill was Rs. 7,500, back in March.

With more than 8,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 537 deaths, Gujarat is now second only to Maharashtra in the numbers count. A bigger concern, experts point out, is its high fatality rate, prompting the Vijay Rupani-led state government to set up a panel to look into the reasons.

Millions of migrant workers have been stranded in different states ever since the first phase of India’s punitive and poorly planned lockdown was enforced on 24 March. Many are still trying to walk hundreds of kilometres to return to their villages, carrying their children and possessions on their shoulders. Workers have died tragically from hunger, exhaustion and in accidents on the way.

The media scrutiny that triggered outrage at home and abroad forced the Modi government and state governments to take steps like distributing free rations, and making emergency cash transfers, even as they banned all interstate movement to stop the highly infectious virus from spreading to the hinterlands. After weeks of delay, the central government finally announced a plan for migrant workers to be ferried home in special trains and buses a fortnight ago, but its execution has been slow and chaotic, with no clarity on who is even paying the fares for these journeys.

Many workers who have managed to reach home have still not been able to see their families, as they need to stay in a quarantine centre for at least two weeks before joining them. And the bigger worry—how to make a living—will have to be addressed after that.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-run governments in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have decided to tackle the looming economic crisis by rescinding crucial legal protections for workers, including The Minimum Wages Act in UP, which could force them into bonded labour.

On Tuesday, Modi announced that the lockdown would be extended after 18 May, but with modifications, which he did not elaborate on. He also announced a relief package totalling Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the economy, but left it to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to disclose the details.

Parida, who has borrowed Rs. 2,200 from his fellow migrant workers to survive the lockdown, said, “I don’t know when I will work again. I don’t know when I’m going to be able to repay them. I can’t think about the future right now. All I want is to go home.”

The only thing that would keep him in Surat, Parida said, was if the garment factories reopen and he can start working again. If the industry does not revive, he plans to turn to farming or become an agricultural labourer in his village in Odisha’s Ganjam district.