Hindustan Times via Getty Images Migrants leave after arriving by a Shramik special train at Danapur station, on May 25, 2020 in Patna, India.

Visuals of migrant workers walking miles towards their homes, with some of them dying in accidents or of exhaustion, have made headlines since March, when the Narendra Modi government imposed the first phase of lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic in India.

While the government announced special trains for workers after weeks of trauma, the process to board one has been never-ending for many workers, with limited seats and long waiting lists to contend with.

However, it is now clear that the workers’ woes don’t end with getting a seat on a train. Delayed and diverted Shramik Special trains have left workers across the country in miserable situations, with news reports saying that some travellers have collapsed or died due to lack of food and water.

Vijay Kumar, who was on the Shramik Special from Maharashtra’s Vasai Road to Gorakhpur, told PTI that it was a journey that he will never forget.

The train from Maharashtra’s Vasai Road to Gorakhpur was diverted to Odisha’s Rourkela. A journey that was supposed to be 25 hours, lasted for two-and-a-half days. It left from Vasai on Thursday and finally reached Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Kumar’s fellow traveller Suraj Gupta, from Sahjanwa in Gorakhpur, described it as a horror journey to PTI.

While the railways said this was not a “goof up”, there has been no explanation as to why passengers were not informed of this change.

The incident caused an uproar after initial reports claimed the train driver had lost his way. The government then clarified that the train was diverted because most of the Shramik Special trains were bound towards eastern states, leading to congestion on the tracks.

There have also been unverified reports that 40 trains ferrying migrants have been lost. The Press Information Bureau did a “fact check”, saying, “This is INCORRECT. Trains have not been lost. Congestion due to 80% Shramik spl trains going to UP & Bihar. Thus, trains diverted to reach destinations by other feasible routes as per practice followed in regular ops.”