Michael B. Jordan Revealed As People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' In The Most 2020 Way

Michael B. Jordan is People magazine’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The 33-year-old actor, known best for his performances in “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed Tuesday night as the winner of this year’s title on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

To up the suspense and drive down the risk of spreading COVID-19, Jordan arrived on stage in a bright yellow hazmat suit and revealed himself only when an audience member correctly guessed who he was.

In an interview with the magazine, Jordan said the women in his family were “definitely proud of this one.”

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,” he said.

“My grandma lookin down talkin bout ‘that’s my baby,’” he added in an Instagram post about his new title.

Jordan joins the likes of John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum and David Beckham winning the spot.

Legend, the 2019 winner, said he was more than happy to pass on the torch.

“I’ve appreciated the whole experience and I’ve been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I’m so ready to relinquish this title,” he told People.

In concert with his critically acclaimed acting performances in “Just Mercy” and the historic “Black Panther” film, Jordan has fought for justice off the screen, too.

He’s been an active voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and advocated for voter registration ahead of the 2020 election.

He said he hopes in the coming decade to maybe direct and produce more, and act less.