The two actors go way back. Though they never worked together prior to shooting “Black Panther,” Jordan, 33, took over Boseman’s role as Reggie Montgomery in “All My Children” when he was 16. In a joint interview with Jordan last year, Boseman told TheWrap that he was dismissed from the role because he complained that the character, a teen gang member, was playing too much into negative stereotypes.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” Jordan wrote on Monday. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger in the groundbreaking Marvel superhero film “Black Panther” opposite Boseman, who played King T’Challa, also highlighted his friend’s dedication to his friends, family, culture and community.

“You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here,” he wrote.