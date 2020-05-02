TV Presenter Raises Eyebrows As Semi-Nude Woman Is Spotted During Broadcast – And It's Not His Girlfriend

A Spanish news anchor has raised eyebrows after a semi-nude woman was spotted in the background during a home broadcast… particularly as the mystery figure in question was not his girlfriend.

Alfonso Merlos was presenting a news segment from his home, when viewers spotted a half naked woman walking past.

And it wasn’t just the partial nudity that got people talking because the woman pictured was not actually his girlfriend, former Big Brother Spain contestant Marta López, but a fellow journalist Alexia Rivas.

Oh. Dear.

Estado De Alarma Alfonso Merlos and his... guest

While Alfonso kept his head down on the matter for a few days, he later broke his silence during an appearance on The Ana Rose Show.

Apologising to Marta, he also insisted that they had split up at the time of the broadcast in question, stating: “If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else.”

Meanwhile, Alexia has insisted she knew nothing of Alfonso’s past relationship, claiming to Socialité: “He told me he was single. We have been [seeing each other] three weeks.”

What’s more, though, is the fact that Spain enforced strict lockdown rules last month, forbidding anyone from going outside for anything other than absolute essentials, meaning he and Alexia had potentially broken social distancing laws.

