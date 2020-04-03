Here's What Twitter Thinks India Will Be Doing At 9 PM On Sunday

After tasking Indians with clanging utensils at 5 pm on the day of the Janata Curfew, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on Friday morning, asked citizens to “light up these dark times” by standing in their balcony or windows and lighting diyas or flashlights or even use the flashlights on their phone.

Modi said that people should also turn off the lights in their homes, he did not specify the reason, but it seems like it is for the visual effects.

The bartan clanging session on 22 March was a raging success and almost sounded like a collective pooja session — people improvised with conch-shells and bells, while birds, stray dogs and cats ran helter-skelter to figure out what was approaching to attack them.

The flashlight session too is likely to be a success, as bored people, with little else to do apart from housework, will likely take this up seriously making this a perfect photo-op — as if all of India were at a concert.