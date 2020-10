CNN aired her comments ― reportedly made in July 2018 to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff ― on Thursday. Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the book “Melania and Me” about her relationship with the first lady , has said previously that she began recording phone conversations with her after the White House accused her of profiting excessively from her work organizing inauguration events in 2017.

As her husband’s administration was separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border in the summer of 2018, first lady Melania Trump dismissed the gravity of the situation, telling a friend and former aide: “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”

Also: “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” — Melania Trump in July 2018, when her husband’s administration was separating migrant families at the border. https://t.co/eIRkxTaim4

In a series of these audio recordings obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Melania Trump is heard telling Winston Wolkoff about her husband’s family separation policy.

Though she admits that it’s “sad” that children are separated from their families, she says the kids are “nicely” taken care of and provided with some comforts, like beds and cabinets for their belongings.

“They didn’t have that in their own countries,” she tells Winston Wolkoff of the amenities provided to the kids.

“Yeah, they’re not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something,” she adds.

Migrant children have described being held in cages at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities. Photos captured at these detention centers show children sleeping on thin mattresses on the floor with nothing but foil blankets to protect them.

In the recordings, Melania Trump is also heard railing against her critics who challenged her on this immigration policy.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she tells Winston Wolkoff.

“I’m working my ass off [doing] Christmas stuff,” she continues, referring to her responsibilities as first lady to prepare the White House for the holiday season. “Who gives fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? ... OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning ... and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.”