Meghan Markle Is Teaming Up With Disney For Her First Post-Royal Project

It’s here! Disney announced Thursday that a new movie, narrated by Meghan Markle, will be available to stream on April 3. “Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” Walt Disney Studios tweeted on Thursday.

“Elephant, narrated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follows one family’s extraordinary, 1,000-mile journey across Africa, on an adventure that will change their lives,” a narrator says in a separate tweet, over clips from the upcoming documentary. The collaboration will benefit the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rSPe8zwpuW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 26, 2020

Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties (which officially happens on March 31), the U.K. Times reported that the duchess secured a voiceover deal with Disney, in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders. At the time, Buckingham Palace and Disney did not return a request for comment. Shortly after the report came out, video surfaced of Harry speaking with Disney’s then-CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in July.

Disney Disney

“You know she does voiceovers?” Harry said to Iger, according to video and captions by TMZ. Iger responds with a surprised, “Oh really? Ah...” before looking over at the duchess. “Did you know that?” Harry asked. “You seem surprised,” the duke said, before adding, “She’s really interested.” “We’d love to try,” Iger said to Harry.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Harry chats with Disney CEO Robert Iger as Meghan embraces Beyoncé as they attend the European premiere of the "The Lion King" in London on July 14, 2019.

Harry has a long history of work with elephants and both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to environmental and conservation efforts. Last year, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a previously unseen photo of the couple installing a tracking collar on an elephant during a 2017 trip to Botswana. The post explained that the collar helps conservationists track the elephants to protect them from poachers. The elephant seen in the photo was sedated for 10 minutes before it was back up and on its feet again after getting the collar.

Sussex Royal/Instagram