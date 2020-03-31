Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released details of their plan going forward on Monday, one day before their royal duties officially draw to a close on March 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said through a personal spokesperson that they will be “focusing on their family” in the coming months, according to People magazine, though they hope the real center of attention remains on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to COVID-19,” the spokesperson said, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. The spokesperson added that the couple “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7 in London.

On Monday, the couple also announced in a joint statement that they will no longer be updating their Instagram account or website, which both go by Sussex Royal, though the accounts will remain live for the time being. “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the duke and duchess said, adding, “While you may not see us here, the work continues.” “Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon,” the couple wrote, signing off as simply “Harry and Meghan.” While the couple are retaining the use of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they will no longer use His or Her Royal Highness.