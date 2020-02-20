Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will begin their new life away from the royal family from March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson said the couple will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year.

In an update about their plans, their office said the duke will retain the ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader.

Six royal engagements were also announced with Harry due to attend an Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.

The spokeswoman said the Sussexes would continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year.

The duke and duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish their new non-profit organisation.