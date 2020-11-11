What Medical Experts Think About Pfizer's New COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer and partner BioNTech announced Monday that their coronavirus vaccine, a two-dose shot designed with a never-before-approved vaccine technology, is 90% effective.

The news pleasantly surprised the medical community, as many doctors were expecting the first-generation vaccines to only work in 50% to 60% of people.

Health experts agree these preliminary results are promising and exciting, but we still don’t have the full picture. We need much more data to understand which participants got sick and how severe their illness was. Researchers will also need to track the study participants in the months ahead to determine how the vaccine holds up over time.



“It is a win for science, but the battle is not over,” Daniel Fagbuyi, an emergency physician who served as a biodefense expert in the Obama administration, told HuffPost.

Here’s what experts think about the vaccine and the takeaways they want you to know.

The vaccine could be more effective than experts imagined.

According to the Pfizer team, those who got the vaccine were 90% less likely to contract the infection. This is much higher than what infectious disease experts predicted.

“These are very promising results, they’re greater than expectations — we thought this was likely to be around 50% to 60% efficacious in preventing infection, so everybody is surprised that these results are so good,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and an infectious disease expert.

This level of efficacy is in line with our best childhood vaccinations, like the measles and chicken pox vaccine. “That’s a big thing, that’s a big deal,” Fagbuyi said.

We’re using a brand-new vaccine technology.

The Pfizer vaccine was designed with a brand-new type of vaccine technology that uses messenger RNA (mRNA), which essentially teaches the body how to recognize and attack the coronavirus.

According to Adalja, we’ve never had a mRNA vaccine approved for any other condition, so this is a big first for the country.

Though the short-term safety data on this mRNA vaccine is robust and reassuring, researchers will need to continue following the study participants to see if anyone experiences adverse effects six months or a year after being vaccinated.

“This is great, this is American ingenuity,” said Matthew Heinz, a hospitalist in Tucson, Arizona, who helped coordinate the country’s Ebola response under the Obama administration. “But we may not know what questions to even ask, just because this [technology] is very new.”