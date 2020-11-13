Mary Trump Has A Surprise Prediction For Her Uncle's Post-White House Plans

US President Donald Trump is reportedly telling allies that he may run again in 2024, potentially announcing the move even before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

But at least one person who knows him well is deeply skeptical.

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Trump’s talk of running again is just to feed his ego ― but he won’t actually do it for one simple reason.

“He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again,” she said.

In addition, she said, Trump would have to play a secondary role over the coming four years, something he’s not prone to doing.

She also speculated that some combination of age, health and the law could catch up with him over the next four years: